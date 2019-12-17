Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Reports: Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian Near Turtle Creek

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

A suspected drunk driver reportedly killed a pedestrian in the 4500 block of Avondale Avenue Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old driver of an Audi sedan lost control while heading east on Avondale around 11 a.m., veered off the sidewalk, and hit 72-year-old Nancy Dennington, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Dennington was reportedly taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Audi is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to the article. His name was not released.

