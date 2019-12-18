Morris Heads HP All-District Honorees

After winning a District 6-5A Div. I title during the regular season, Highland Park was rewarded with plenty of representation on the all-district team.

For the second straight year, quarterback Chandler Morris was chosen as MVP by the district’s coaches. Morris finished his senior season with 3,658 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. He also ran for 635 yards and 17 scores, and posted a 27-2 record as a two-year starter.

Prince Dorbah also was a unanimous selection as defensive MVP after a dominant season along the HP defensive line. Dorbah signed with Texas on Wednesday morning.

The Scots had 14 more first-team honorees, including eight on offense and six on defense. Wide receiver Ben Smith was a unanimous choice, while fellow receivers Case Savage and Drew Scott also made the first team.

Other first-team offensive selections for HP included running back Hunter Heath, kicker Wesley Winters, and linemen Jack Rourke, Sam Morse, and Will Gibson.

On defense, HP had at least one first-teamer at each position. Those included lineman Houston Hummel, outside linebacker John Beecherl, inside linebacker Cal Hirschey, cornerback Ford Frazar, and safeties Walker Cobb and Maxwell Warren.

Second-team honorees on offense for the Scots are receiver Paxton Anderson, tight end Luke Cameron, and linemen Jack Leyrer and Henry Hagenbuch. HP’s second-team defensive selections are lineman Jack Curtis, along with linebackers Andrew Bonnet and Patrick Turner. Also honored were punter Hayden Clyce and junior varsity kicker Jack Stone.

The Scots also had several players receive honorable mention, including Andrew Washburne, Isaiah Pedack, Will Anderson, Doak Walker, Marshall Landwehr, Gus Vincent, Tanner Schrank, Cole Filley, and Christian Wright.

Other superlatives among district opponents include Lancaster running back Tre Bradford (offensive MVP), Lancaster quarterback Glen Rice (offensive newcomer of the year), Mansfield Timberview safety Landon Hullaby (defensive newcomer of the year), and Timberview kicker Sam Oladeji (special teams MVP).