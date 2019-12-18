Tootsies Hosts Young Texans Against Cancer’s STRUT Fashion Show and Holiday Soirée

Texas-based designer Hunter Bell recently launched her David Bowie-inspired holiday collection during the Young Texans Against Cancer’s STRUT fashion show and holiday party at luxury boutique Tootsies.

Bell debuted her collection Dec. 5 with holiday cocktails, bites, and music from DJ Blake Ward. Young Texans Against Cancer is a network of young professionals working to raise awareness and money for local cancer organizations. STRUT is one of the organization’s signature events.

“Young Texans Against Cancer-Dallas is thrilled to kick off the fourth-annual STRUT fashion show and holiday party,” event chair Sarah McIntosh said in a statement. “With four years under our belt, this evening will bring together nearly 200 local supporters and attendees, many who have been personally affected by the heartbreak of cancer, to raise awareness and celebrate the years fundraising for local North Texas cancer charities.”