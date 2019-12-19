Dallas Police Seek Alleged Porch Pirate

Dallas police are asking homeowners to be on the lookout for a man that has been caught on camera pilfering packages from porches.

Police said a porch pirate hit a home near Inwood Road and Lovers Lane on Dec. 16, around 6:25 p.m.

“The suspect, who appears to be a white male with black glasses, is seen walking up to a front porch and stealing a package,” police said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it recommends doing just as this homeowner did — monitoring doorsteps for package delivery can improve the odds you’ll be able to snag the item before ne’er-d0-wells do.

“If the package doesn’t fit in the mailbox and the customer won’t be home to receive it, the receiving customer can provide delivery instructions online and authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified location,” the USPIS said, adding that the postal service had several options for securing packages.

Online retailer Amazon recommends several options for tracking and securing orders, as does FedEx and UPS.

Anyone with information about the foyer footpad is asked to contact Detective K. D. Janse at 214-671-8066 and refer to case number 806645-2019.



