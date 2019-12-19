Thursday, December 19, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Courtesy Dallas Police
Crime News 

Dallas Police Seek Alleged Porch Pirate

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments , ,

Dallas police are asking homeowners to be on the lookout for a man that has been caught on camera pilfering packages from porches.

Police said a porch pirate hit a home near Inwood Road and Lovers Lane on Dec. 16, around 6:25 p.m.

“The suspect, who appears to be a white male with black glasses, is seen walking up to a front porch and stealing a package,” police said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it recommends doing just as this homeowner did — monitoring doorsteps for package delivery can improve the odds you’ll be able to snag the item before ne’er-d0-wells do.

“If the package doesn’t fit in the mailbox and the customer won’t be home to receive it, the receiving customer can provide delivery instructions online and authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified location,” the USPIS said, adding that the postal service had several options for securing packages.

Online retailer Amazon recommends several options for tracking and securing orders, as does FedEx and UPS.

Anyone with information about the foyer footpad is asked to contact Detective K. D. Janse at 214-671-8066 and refer to case number 806645-2019.


Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

The Other Art Fair Makes Its Debut in Dallas This Fall

Bianca R. Montes 0

The Dallas Architecture Forum Announces 2019-2020 Season Opening

Liliann Albelbaisi 0

Get Smart at the Dallas Festival of Ideas

Patricia Martin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *