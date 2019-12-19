Dorbah Makes Texas Signing Official

Prince Dorbah will suit up for the University of Texas next fall, but the Highland Park senior left a stellar legacy with the Scots.

As a three-year starter at defensive end, and two-time Class 5A Division I state champion, Dorbah will graduate next spring as one of the best defensive players in school history. And in a program with such a rich offensive pedigree, that’s significant.

“Hopefully it sets the bar for other kids coming through here,” Dorbah said. “This place changed my life. I’m just blessed. I came in here and worked hard, and I’m fortunate.”

Dorbah signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday, about six months after making his verbal commitment over the summer. He will likely move to linebacker as an edge rusher in a defense led by new coordinator Chris Ash, who joined the UT staff earlier this week.

“I knew I was home. I wanted to play in my home state,” Dorbah said of his unwavering commitment. “I just want to make sure Texas has a great defense.”

At 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, Dorbah finishes his HP career with more than 200 tackles, including 40 sacks, along with a safety and two fumble recoveries. He also had a critical interception during this year’s season opener in Rockwall.

Dorbah is the first player to receive a football scholarship from Texas in HP head coach Randy Allen’s coaching career, which spans almost four decades and more than 400 wins.

“Prince had a great career at Highland Park,” Allen said. “He’s gotten almost every honor, and he’s well deserving of those.”

Next up, Dorbah will participate in two national all-star games in January, including the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. After that, he’ll finish his final basketball season with the Scots.

Dorbah was recognized during a ceremony at the school alongside teammates Drew Scott and Andrew Bonnet. Both will play lacrosse in college, as Scott will head to Ohio State, while Bonnet will play for Colgate.

“The big factor for me was the coaches. They’re great guys,” Bonnet said. “I also love the campus. When I visited, I thought I meshed well with the players.”

Scott, also a standout receiver in football and guard in basketball, will join former HP lacrosse teammate Gabe Galbraith for the Buckeyes.

“It has everything. It’s a great academic school with an elite lacrosse team,” said Scott, who committed to Ohio State in October 2018. “The coaches really connected with me.”