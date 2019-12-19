Lime to Offer Weekly Scooter Passes

Not quite 18 months after Lime made its foray into the scooter rental market in Dallas, the company announced this week that it will begin offering a weekly subscription service for its e-scooters.

With the weekly pass, riders can have unlimited scooter rides for seven consecutive days.

According to Lime’s most recent rider survey, 40% of riders use Lime to commute to or from work and school, and this community will especially benefit from this new service as LimePass users will begin to save after as little as five rides.

“We know that more than 50% of our riders worldwide trust Lime for their commutes and personal daily trips around the city,” said Kevin Shi, product manager at Lime. “With our new LimePass service, we’re proud to offer them a more cost-efficient way to get around town and manage their busy schedules.”

With the rise in commuter demand for subscription services for rideshares, LimePass now offers a more affordable and eco-friendly option. LimePass will be introduced in cities across the US, Australia and New Zealand next week, with rollouts in additional global markets scheduled for early January.

To sign up, users can download and open the Lime app, and access the LimePass icon through the app’s menu.