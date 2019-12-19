Thursday, December 19, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Crime 

Six Fled After Stolen Vehicle Stopped in University Park

Rachel Snyder

University Park and Dallas police continue to search after a group fled as the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended in University Park Wednesday night.

University Park officials say Dallas police followed the vehicle into University Park, where it came to a stop in the 3500 block of Centenary around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say as many as six people tried to flee the vehicle on foot, four of which were taken into custody. Officers found a fifth shortly after the others were apprehended.

Authorities say they continued to patrol the area through the night. A Dallas Police Department helicopter helped with the search.

No additional suspect information is available as of Wednesday night. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

