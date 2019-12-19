Stanley Korshak Hosts Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Announcement Party

Stanley Korshak recently hosted the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary 2020 Fashion Show and Luncheon announcement party.

Kim Hext is the fashion show and luncheon chair. Stanley Korshak owner Crawford Brock, Major Barbara Rich and Major Jonathan Rich of the Salvation Army North Texas Area Command helped run the event. Carol Seay was also honored with the Margot Perot Service Award during the party.

Hext said the Women’s Auxiliary 2020 fashion show and luncheon will have the theme “Giving In Style” and announced long-time volunteer Ellen McStay as honorary chair.

The fashion show and luncheon will be May 11, feature shopping at the Chic Boutique, a silent auction, and fashion show produced by Jan Strimple Productions, and a luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Tickets begin at $300, and underwriting begins at $3,000.

For more information, visit the website, call 214-637-8121 or email [email protected]