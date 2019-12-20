Food Round Up for December 18

With Thanksgiving being late this year, this whole season has been a Blitzen of activity, dashing from one thing to the next. But we still need to eat and drink and there are some cool new options around town.

Menu Updates

Malibu Poke has launched its first seasonal menu which includes some pretty tempting items, including the Coconut Curry Sweet Potato Bowl – sweet potato, basil, micro herbs, carrot, smoked almonds, and tempura flakes tossed in a coconut curry sauce. For cold weather days, you can order soul-warming items such as Miso Soup and Hot Garlic Ramen Noodles which sounds like it could cure whatever ails you.

Speaking of soup, Taco Deli’s seasonal soup is Chipotle Sweet Potato which is made with Thomas Kindle Sweet Potatoes (I don’t know who that is but he must grow very fine sweet potatoes because they are named after him), pork belly, chipotle peppers, cream, Jack cheese and topped with cilantro.

Sixty Vines at The Crescent is a great lunch and dinner spot and it just introduced a few winter-menu items that are worth checking out, especially the baked ricotta. Because cheese is always good. Check out the Seared Ahi Tuna and Ahi Tuna Burger, Lamb Chops and the Short Rib Pappardelle while you’re at it.

Tis the season to be crabby. Florida Stone Crab Season is upon us and Truluck’s is the go-to spot for them in North Texas. If you’ve never tasted Stone Crab Claws, you owe it to yourself to try them. Truluck’s only serves fresh, not frozen claws that are sustainably sourced. Fun fact: Florida Stone Crabs is that their claws can regenerate if they are removed properly by the fishermen who capture them. So smart. Truluck’s will have Florida Stone Crab Claws on the menu until May when the season is over. FYI – Mondays are excellent nights to get your Stone Crab Claw fix at Truluck’s because they offer an “all you can eat” feast. Truluck’s has two locations, Uptown at 2401 McKinney Ave and one in Southlake.

CATERING – Don’t Stress. Order out. Here are a few options:

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery‘s holiday menu items include these ridiculously delicious items: Rosewood Ranch Wagyu Sirloin Roast with Port Wine Demi-Glace. Maple Sriracha Brussels Sprouts, and Lobster Champagne Risotto. You can place your order here or in-store. Eatzi’s is open until 7 pm on Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day.

Street’s Fine Chicken has a plucky holiday menu for catering and includes their signature Whole Roasted & Toasted Chickens, piquant Peri Peri Chicken Thighs or Breasts and Smoked Chicken Lollipops for mains and sides such as Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Brie Mac and Cheese (Yes, to that!). There’s lots more on their catering menu which can be found online here.

You know the “Showstopper” category in The Great British Baking Show? Well, Bisous Bisous Patisserie is offering real-life showstoppers for your holiday table. Here are just three options:

The Macaron Tower is customizable with any colors and flavors you’d like. You can start smallish with a four-tier macaron tower which includes 45 macarons, or you can go big with a ten-tier tower which uses a whopping 220 macarons. Towers start at $99.

Holiday Platter

If you’re looking for something less tall and with more variety, you can opt for Bisous’s holiday platter which includes macarons, mini cupcakes, and decorated shortbread cookies. Platters start at $60.

Bûche De Noël

This traditional French Christmas cake is available in Chocolate Caramel Toffee or Chocolate Hazelnut. You can order by the slice (but, why?) or order a whole cake for $45.

Don’t be naughty and wait til the last minute to order. This kind of excellence takes time to create.

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie is located in West Village at 3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite #150.

Openings

Last week, Bar Charles, an impeccably outfitted boite located on the backside of the ultra-cool Design District restaurant, The Charles, opened. Good luck getting a seat. Exciting drinks mixed by a team led by Steven Garcia, formerly of Bullion, table service and light bites inspired by the brilliant menu of The Charles projects Bar Charles far ahead of trendy private clubs.

Bernie’s is tucked into the ground floor of Preston Tower, a condominium building across the street from Park Cities Baptist Church. It’s a neighborhood bar filled with impressive works of art and art deco accessories. “Behind the stick” as they say in the bar biz, is Louise Owens, a talented food and wine writer and former owner of the Windmill Lounge. Brand new and cozy, Bernie’s is developing a small bar menu and an impressive cocktail list. It’s one of those places where you need to present your driver’s license to “join” like you used to have to do at Houston’s, but it’s easy to do and worth a visit. 6211 W. Northwest Highway in Preston Tower. Enter from side door along Pickwick Street.