GALLERY: Milestones Luncheon with Keri Russell

The Junior League of Dallas hosted its ninth annual Milestones Luncheon, presented by The Kohl Foundation, on Nov. 1, at the Hilton Anatole. This year’s event featured actress and Golden Globe® winner Keri Russell.

JLD also recognized 2020 Sustainer of the Year Bess Enloe. The Milestones Luncheon is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund, which supports organizations working to combat critical issues affecting the Dallas community. Proceeds from the Luncheon allow the JLD to annually grant approximately $1 million to our partner agencies and signature projects and build a stronger community.

The day kicked-off with a VIP reception, sponsored by Origin Bank, where top donors and VIP guests were able to meet and have a photo with guest speaker Keri Russell. Shelly Slater, owner of Shelly Slater Strategies and co-founder of The Slate, greeted guests and kicked off the luncheon by introducing JLD President, Brooke Bailey. Bailey shared an update on this year’s work, which provided 130,000 uncompensated volunteer hours to the greater Dallas community. “During my time in the League, I have witnessed first-hand the dedication to leadership development, civic education and hands-on service that each of our members share. These women take what they learn in the League to lead in their professions, their communities and their families – creating a powerful ripple effect.”

Bailey then introduced Luncheon Co-chairs Alli Eagan and Connie O’Neill. Each shared how the League has positively impacted them and how thankful they are for each guest’s support by being at the Luncheon.

Each year, an esteemed JLD member is recognized for her commitment and dedication to the League and the community as a whole. Sustainer President, Ellen Bryant, awarded Bess Enloe with the 2020 Sustainer of the Year award for her passion, energetic leadership and support of so many groups, especially those in the arts.

