Tootsies Brings Two West Coast Brands to Texas

Prolific bridal brand Monique Lhuillier and Zofia Day recently hosted trunk shows in luxury boutique Tootsies.

The show marked the first-time Monique Lhuillier was available in the Dallas store for a trunk show.

“We’re thrilled to host Monique Lhuillier in-store,” said Nerissa Von Helpenstill, store director. “Lhuillier’s gowns are stunning – Dallas brides are sure to find something special for their big day in her Spring 2020 collection.”

In addition to the Luillier trunk show, Lisette Polny was in the store showcasing her Zofia Day holiday collection. The jewelry designer famously designed wedding keepsakes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

“The Zofia Day holiday collection is so chic – perfect for a winter wedding, or intentional gifting for the holidays. Lisette Polny will help shoppers to find a truly special modern keepsake for themselves or the person they are shopping for,” Helpenstill said.