Highland Park CASA Club Provides Gifts for 125 Children in Foster Care

The Highland Park High School CASA Club delivered gifts for 125 children living in foster care this holiday season.

Students Finley Arnold and Meritt Johnston delivered bags with gifts hand-selected for children who’ve been removed from unsafe homes. The Highland Park CASA Club is sponsored by Mindy McMinn and supports the children served by Dallas CASA. Cate Rhodes is the HP CASA Club liaison and is responsible for spearheading the HP CASA Club angel tree gifts.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children living in the protective care of the state.

Each holiday season, advocates request holiday wish lists from the children they serve, and businesses, organizations, and individuals fulfill those wish lists. In 2018, Dallas CASA’s 1,420 volunteers served 3,332 children.