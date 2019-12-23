Persons of the Year: Neighbors After the Storm

A resilient community responds to tornado with generosity, caring

When an EF3 tornado hit on Oct. 20, tearing through Preston Hollow on Oct. 20, it was neighbors and first responders who came running first.

The assistance was practical – places to sleep, clearing debris, helping elementary schools forced to teach in a field house because their schools were damaged – and generous with ongoing donations large and small.

Dallas is a city full of extraordinary people, and we’ve honored many over the years as our Person (or Persons) of the Year. This year, we’re honoring those neighbors, including Park Cities residents, that stepped up to help.

The Park Cities Dads Club, for example, raised $51,000 to help Dallas schools.

Club member Michael Denton said the money raised would help buy gift cards for onsite school staff at campuses affected by the tornadoes to allow the staff to determine individual needs.

Denton said his organization felt compelled to help because many knew or went to church with people affected.

“Our community has responded magnificently,” he said. “It just goes to show that Dallas is very strong.”

Highland Belles director Shannon Phillips and assistant director Emily Sanchez reached out to Dallas ISD director of theatre and dance Rachel Harrah and TJ Liberty Belles director Dutchess Gutierrez.

They learned they could donate directly to the dance department, buy items from an Amazon wish list, or buy costumes.

“Our goal was to handle their costume needs since those would be more difficult for the general public to purchase without a vendor account,” Phillips said. “Together with our student leaders, the Highland Belle service officers and lieutenants, we devised a grade-level competition to raise funds over a period of three days.”

The Highland Belle Booster Club also created a link to share on social media.

“We were so proud to notify our DISD friends that we had raised $5,040 towards their costume closet,” Phillips said. “We placed the costume order the same day, and 287 individual costume pieces were drop-shipped to TJHS the following week.”

Generosity from across the area drew appreciation from Dallas city and school leaders.

“Donations of volunteer hours, school supplies, gift cards, and contributions to the Dallas Education Foundation Tornado Disaster Relief Effort has given everyone in Dallas ISD the strength and spirit to move forward, especially when we were overwhelmed with the scale of the impact,” said foundation executive director Mita Havlick. “What we directly felt through all of this is that Dallas ISD and our students and schools are intertwined with this incredibly big-hearted and generous city.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson saw in the outpouring proof that Dallas is a resilient city.

Johnson toured much of the area just hours after the tornado hit with city council members, including Lee Kleinman and Jennifer Gates, whose districts experienced a great deal of the impact.

“The area is devastated. Many will be displaced for over a year. Plans were severely disrupted,” Kleinman said. “Nevertheless, Dallas people see a problem and work the problem and are getting on with their lives.”

— People Newspapers deputy editors Rachel Snyder and Bethany Erickson contributed to this report.