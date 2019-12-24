Christmas Traditions Made Easier With A Map

For our family, the holiday season may start with decorating the house and the tree, but Christmas wouldn’t feel completely like Christmas without our Christmas Eve traditions: the early children’s service at church, then grabbing hot chocolate and heading home — the long way, taking in all the excellent light displays in neighborhoods between the Park Cities and Preston Hollow (as well as a few spots downtown).

Call it a great way to get an overexcited kid to wind down a bit, which we all know is Mission Impossible on Christmas Eve. Taking the long way home means 24 less requests for glasses of water and 32 fewer reminders that “Santa can’t come until you go to sleep.” It also reduces the bathroom trips by 53.1402.

Then, after the small human is in bed, the adults eat tamales and wrap presents, and then have a brief nap before that small human wakes you up at 6 a.m. (if you’re lucky) or 4:30 a.m. (if you are extremely unlucky) on Christmas Day.

So when the folks at Snowday (which, if you haven’t been, you should definitely check it out) sent over this map that makes it easy-peasy to find the best light displays in the Park Cities, we knew we had to share.

So from People Newspapers to your family, Merry Christmas, and happy holidays.