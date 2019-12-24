UP Young Men’s Service League Chapter Volunteers At Bonton Farm Extension

The University Park chapter of the Young Men’s Service League recently gave the ‘ultimate gift’ to the Bonton Farm Extension.

The Bonton Farm Extension is a 40-acre farm that serves the south Dallas neighborhood to help provide jobs and nutritious food. The Young Men’s Service League is a national nonprofit that encourages young men and their mothers to be involved in philanthropy in their communities. Members are required to do a minimum of 20 hours of community service each year. The University Park chapter has 238 mothers and their high-school-aged sons from the Park Cities area.

‘Ultimate gift’ is a day in which all members work to help one organization. The work at Bonton included building raised plant beds, sanding Christmas boxes, mulching, and weeding the fields.

“All…members had to contribute in some way,” YMSL member Sarah Reynolds said.