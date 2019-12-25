Best of 2019: Coach Randy Allen’s Latest Milestone: 400 Wins and Counting

Editors Note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best and biggest stories of the year. This piece by sports editor Todd Jorgenson that highlights the remarkable career of Highland Park football coach Randy Allen, was one of those pieces.

Randy Allen didn’t need to get to 400 wins to become a legend. Rather, his latest milestone just adds to the amazing legacy of the longtime Highland Park football coach.

Perhaps it’s fitting that Allen’s historic 400th career victory — in a 42-35 overtime win at Lancaster on Nov. 1 — came with plenty of high-stakes drama.

