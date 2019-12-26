Best of 2019: Wife of Slain UP Firefighter Found Guilty of Murder

Editors Note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best stories, as well as stories that had a big impact over the year. The murder trial and July conviction of Chacey Poynter, who was found guilty of murdering her husband, University Park Fire Capt. Robert Poynter III, was a story that weighed heavily on the minds and hearts of Park Cities residents.

The wife of a slain University Park Fire Capt. Robert Poynter III was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, a jury in the 354th District Court decided Thursday evening.

Chacey Poynter was found guilty for her part in the killing of her husband with her boyfriend Michael Garza, who had already been convicted of murder in 2018 and is serving 99 years in prison.

Poynter was re-indicted earlier this year on a capital murder charge after prosecutors obtained new evidence against her in the 2016 shooting death of her husband. The Royse City woman was already facing a murder count in the case. The new indictment claims Chacey Poynter and Michael Glen Garza killed the firefighter for his money.

