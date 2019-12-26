HPISD: Early Decision Transfer Request Available Online Jan. 7-17

Highland Park ISD parents will be able to submit early decision transfer requests online beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 7 until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 17.

The early decision transfer request process is designed so families, staff, and district officials can prepare and make staffing decisions ahead of the new attendance zones taking effect for the 2020-2021 school year. Transfer requests received after that will reportedly be processed in August 2020.

“Our goal with this process is to best serve the needs of every child, respect parents’ rights, while implementing the new school boundaries as recommended by the Rezoning Committee and approved by the Board of Trustees in October,” Superintendent Tom Trigg said. “Opening a new elementary school next year requires significant planning, and the district needs to have reliable enrollment information so that the appropriate staffing decisions can be made.”

A committee including district and campus administrators will evaluate early decision transfer requests and make their decisions based on the following exceptions: to students with bullying issues, those who are enrolled in a special program only offered at a certain campus, students who are grandfathered by starting their last year at a campus (fourth grade for elementary), those who were approved for voluntary transfers within the district two years in a row, those who are involuntary transfers (transfers required by administration to attend a school other than the one closest to them for reasons like space), or students with other compelling circumstances.

HPISD officials say they’ll notify parents by email of the committee’s decision regarding the early decision transfer requests by Feb. 7. If the request is denied, parents are still able to appeal the committee’s decision to the board of trustees. Officials are recommending parents file those petitions by Feb. 14. The board will then have 30 days to review and act on the petition.