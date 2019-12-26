NYE Fireworks Return to Dallas Skyline

Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments are pairing up for the fourth year in a row to bring a Texas-sized New Year’s Eve event.

Reunion Tower’s fireworks show, one of the largest of its kind, will feature pyrotechnics fire from 560 feet above the ground. The thrilling 10-minute show will have imaginative fireworks and LED lighting effects that will be visible for miles.



“Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower are pleased to celebrate ‘Over the Top NYE’ again for the fourth consecutive year,” said Chris Kleinert, CEO of Hunt Realty Investments. “We are especially thrilled to ring in 2020 with the entire Central time zone from the icon of Dallas.”

The light show will feature more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects that will be programmed with Reunion Tower’s 259 LED lights. This will be an unforgettable experience. The panoramic show makes sure that anyone within view of Reunion Tower will be able to enjoy the fireworks display.

NBC 5 KXAS-TV and Nexstar Media Group will bring the show into the homes of thousands with a live New Year’s Eve production, “Lone Star NYE Live,” on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.

Visit reuniontower.com/NYE for the most up-to-date information, ways to watch, and street closures.