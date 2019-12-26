Thursday, December 26, 2019

NYE Fireworks Return to Dallas Skyline

Tanika Turner

Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments are pairing up for the fourth year in a row to bring a Texas-sized New Year’s Eve event.

Reunion Tower’s fireworks show, one of the largest of its kind, will feature pyrotechnics fire from 560 feet above the ground. The thrilling 10-minute show will have imaginative fireworks and LED lighting effects that will be visible for miles.

“Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower are pleased to celebrate ‘Over the Top NYE’ again for the fourth consecutive year,” said Chris Kleinert, CEO of Hunt Realty Investments. “We are especially thrilled to ring in 2020 with the entire Central time zone from the icon of Dallas.”

The light show will feature more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects that will be programmed with Reunion Tower’s 259 LED lights. This will be an unforgettable experience. The panoramic show makes sure that anyone within view of Reunion Tower will be able to enjoy the fireworks display.

NBC 5 KXAS-TV and Nexstar Media Group will bring the show into the homes of thousands with a live New Year’s Eve production, “Lone Star NYE Live,” on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.

Visit reuniontower.com/NYE for the most up-to-date information, ways to watch, and street closures.

Tanika Turner

Tanika Turner is an editorial intern for People Newspapers, a D Magazine affiliate. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism. She is attempting to create a life she loves by taking chances. Most of her time is spent with her husband, two daughters and her cats (Batman and Robin). If her face is not hidden behind the pages of a romance novel she can be found playing in makeup.

