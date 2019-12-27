Best of 2019: Lady Scots Are Tops in Texas Soccer

Editor’s note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best and biggest stories of the year. The achievements of the Lady Scots soccer team, and their cementing of another state championship in May, was one of those stories.

Dynasties aren’t just reserved for the football field. Highland Park now has the most decorated high school soccer program in Texas.

The Lady Scots secured their seventh state championship, the most among all Texas soccer programs — girls or boys — with a 2-0 win over Mansfield Legacy on April 17 in Georgetown. The team last won in 2017, with the other championships coming in 1994, 1996, 2000, 2002 and 2012.

Read more about the Lady Scots championship run here.