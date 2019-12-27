Best of 2019: Rise School Champion Inspired By His Son

Editors Note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best stories, as well as stories that had a big impact over the year. This story by Alex Lyda that related what led to John Poston’s tireless work to bring opportunities to individuals with special needs.

Asking John Poston to narrow down his heroes is like trying to cut a lawn with tweezers.

Those he credits with the support and encouragement he needed to not only succeed in business but to overcome trying circumstances for his family are so numerous that he prefers instead to thank the Park Cities at-large.

The tight-knit friendships he formed as a child growing up in Highland Park led to a career in commercial real estate in the footsteps of his father.

Those same friends and close associates were there for his family as life took an unexpected turn in 1995 when one of his twin children was born with Down syndrome.

