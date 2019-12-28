Best of 2019: Four Days of Meals on Wheels

Editor’s note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best and biggest stories of the year. Our food writer, Kersten Rettig, spent four days eating Meals on Wheels lunches to file this report that highlights how well-planned the meals are, and now necessary.

Between Pinterest boards filled with edible works of art to “Instagram-worthy” meals to “food porn,” thanks to technology, food has been objectified to the point in which many of us have practically forgotten its value.

I get it – my “phone eats first,” and I can spend 10 minutes trying to get the perfect Instapic of shards of Maldon Sea Salt artfully arranged on a juicy red tomato. I have a healthy preoccupation with food and feel lucky to be able to write about it for this paper.

This month, instead of writing about a new restaurant, I’m featuring an old one: Meals on Wheels Dallas County is about 40 years old.

Meals on Wheels is the original Door Dash with employees and volunteers canvassing the Dallas area Monday through Friday to deliver meals to 4,500 clients for whom their daily delivery of food, a friendly face, and a kind word is a lifeline.

