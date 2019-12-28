Best of 2019: Highland Park ISD’s Fifth Elementary Gets a Name

No look back at the biggest stories of 2019 in the Park Cities would be complete without discussing the completion and naming of Highland Park ISD’s fifth elementary school.

At the beginning of the year, the school still lacked a name. By September, the school board had voted to name it after Highland Park High School alumnus Michael M. Boone. By November, principal Amanda Reyes had been chosen to lead the school when it opens in August 2020, and boundaries for the five schools had been decided.

