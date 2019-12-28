Preston Hollow Man Sentenced in Forest Park Medical Case

More than a year after pleading guilty to taking healthcare bribes and kickbacks, a Preston Hollow man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox last week.

Andrew Jonathan Hillman, 43, was sentenced Dec. 19 to 66 months in federal prison for his role in two healthcare fraud schemes, Forest Park Medical Center and NextHealth, and was ordered to pay $3 million in restitution, Cox said in a statement.

Hillman, according to Dallas Central Appraisal District records, lives in a home on Inwood Road, near Ursuline Academy.

The former healthcare executive pleaded guilty in October 2018 to conspiracy to pay and receive healthcare bribes and kickbacks – violations of the anti-kickback statute and the Travel Act – in the Forest Park scheme.

In April, seven others were found guilty by a federal jury of similar charges related to the case, and all told, 21 were charged. Former Highland Park resident Wade Barker was among those who also pleaded guilty before the case went to trial.

Hillman testified in the Forest Park Medical Center trial.

You can read more about the background of the case in this piece by Matt Goodman in our sister publication, D CEO, and in this update from Will Maddox.

In a separate update during the trial, Maddox wrote of Hillman’s alleged crimes.

“Hillman has also pleaded guilty to his role in the Forest Park kickback scheme as well as his role in a $450 million scheme where he paid people in $50 gift cards to pee in cups in Whataburger bathrooms and sent the specimens to labs for unnecessary and expensive testing which they claimed was part of a wellness study,” Maddox wrote.

As part of his plea agreement, Hillman admitted he and his business partner, Seymon Narosov, were paid $190,000 by Forest Park to refer patients to the facility or to surgeons with privileges there. He also admitted that the payments were funneled through Adelaide Business Solutions, a shell company and that he and Narosov submitted fake invoices to conceal their actions.

Hillman also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in the NextHealth scheme, admitting that he and others laundered the proceeds of various healthcare fraud schemes related to their pharmacies that resulted in $450 million in fraudulent billings to government and private insurance programs.

“Among other fraudulent activities, the pharmacies paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and others to generate prescriptions, self-funded patient copays to dupe auditors, and misbranded drugs,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

In total, 18 defendants have been convicted in connection with the case with another two convicted in the NextHealth case.