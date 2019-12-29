Sunday, December 29, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

After working the last few years at Camp Ozark, where many Park Cities and Preston Hollow children spend the summer, Wes and Nicole Cole are ready for a camping trip of their own. The couple and their dog, Booker, will depart in July. Champ, the school bus, didn’t look like much when the Coles bought it in Oklahoma. Courtesy photo
Best of Living Well Park Cities 

Best of 2019: Couple Prepares for U.S. Camping Tour

Staff Report 0 Comments

Editor’s note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best and biggest stories of the year. Wes and Nicole Cole’s U.S. camping tour, featured by Wes Gruen, was one of those stories. 

Dallas native and Highland Park High School alumnus Wes Cole always knew he wanted to go on a long-term camping adventure. Then he met his future wife, Nicole, at the University of Texas.

Though she shared his passion for adventure, she was not exactly down to spend a year roughing it in a rooftop tent.

Vans were affordable but would be too small for the couple and their dog, Booker. New RVs were too expensive and used RVs had dated stale interiors. Frustrated by their options, they searched for ideas online and settled on an unusual solution.

Read more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *