Best of 2019: Couple Prepares for U.S. Camping Tour

Editor’s note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best and biggest stories of the year. Wes and Nicole Cole’s U.S. camping tour, featured by Wes Gruen, was one of those stories.

Dallas native and Highland Park High School alumnus Wes Cole always knew he wanted to go on a long-term camping adventure. Then he met his future wife, Nicole, at the University of Texas.

Though she shared his passion for adventure, she was not exactly down to spend a year roughing it in a rooftop tent.

Vans were affordable but would be too small for the couple and their dog, Booker. New RVs were too expensive and used RVs had dated stale interiors. Frustrated by their options, they searched for ideas online and settled on an unusual solution.

Read more here.