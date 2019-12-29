Best of 2019: Life After Five Miscarriages

Editor’s note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best and biggest stories of the year. The journey Catherine McGuire undertook to have a baby, written by Bianca R. Montes, was one of those stories.

The first time Catherine McGuire got pregnant, she made it to nine weeks before losing her baby. the next time: just shy of six weeks.

“I remember saying, “God, I don’t think I can go through another miscarriage. Do not let me get pregnant again if I’m not going to have this baby,” she said. “And then I would go through it again.”

Catherine had five miscarriages. “It taught me a lot about perseverance and strength,” she said, now pregnant with her second child.

While miscarriages are common – studies reveal that 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage – for Catherine, a young 28-year-old newlywed, it was an incredibly lonely experience.

