Joan Harriet Hively Ochel joined the Lord on December 12, 2019. She was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in January 1942 and graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Williamsport. She attended Juanita College, then graduated from The University of Pittsburgh Nursing School with honors, and became a nurse for the U.S. Navy. She later worked at Mass General in Boston and Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

Joan switched careers and became a real estate agent for over 20 years representing many repeat clients across different generations with multiple firms. She sang in the HPUMC choir and volunteered at the Dallas Arboretum. She was passionate about her church, singing, gardening, the beach, the mountains, Maine and traveling the world.

Joan was beautiful, strong, classy and full of love. She loved the Lord, her family, and her friends dearly. Family gatherings with the NY and NJ Ochel clan were always a fun and cherished time.

The family will miss her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and great sense of humor, but know she’s in a better place with the Lord. The family thanks you for all the love, support and prayers over the years in the Park Cities community and beyond.

She was preceded in death by former husband of 37 years Henry “Hank” Ochel and is survived by sons Henry Jr., Austin, TX; Paul (Stephanie), Dallas, TX; Eric (Edie), Dallas, TX; and Peter, Dallas, TX; grandchildren Azalea Norwood, Austin, TX; Spencer and Audrey, Dallas, TX.

A memorial service will be held at Highland Park United Methodist Church (Cox Chapel) on January 4,, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.