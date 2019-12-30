Best of 2019: Searching for God Through the Camera Lens

Editor’s note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best and biggest stories of the year. This piece by Keyuri Parab about Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church’s summer photo series that encouraged churchgoers to send in pictures of things in their daily lives that they find holy was one of those stories.

Take a minute to stop and look at a wall covered in photographs at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church. You might find God.

That’s one idea behind the “Sacred, Ordinary Life” summer photo series that encourages churchgoers to send in pictures of things in their daily lives that they find holy.

“It goes with our sermon series, and part of the understanding of it is that when we think about God, we often think about these big huge mountain top moments. . . but this summer we want to claim all the ways God is present in the ordinary moments,” said the Rev. Sarah Johnson, senior associate pastor.

