Crime Reports Dec. 22-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNINVITED GUEST A man reported at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 25 that a burglar went in a home in the 3200 block of Centenary Drive via an unlocked door and took $100, photo equipment, a Nintendo, cards, identifying documents, and more.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Sunday

An employee reported at 2:21 p.m. that a scoundrel broke the front driver’s side window of a Kia in the parking lot of the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The owner of the vehicle said nothing was taken.

23 Monday

Arrested at 2:45 p.m.: A 50-year-old man for a warrant in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive.

A woman in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue reported at 7 p.m. that she noticed suspicious charges on her credit card account after she gave her information to someone over the phone purporting to be from a window replacement company.

24 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:19 a.m.: A 31-year-old accused of driving without a valid license, running a red light, and warrants in the 5400 block of Sewanee Avenue.

27 Friday

A man reported at 8:14 a.m. that a thief took a Cervelo RCA bicycle from his garage in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue.

Arrested at 5:49 p.m.: A 30-year-old man for warrants in the 5200 block of Abbott Avenue.

A woman reported at 12:50 p.m. that she lost her Chanel wallet in the parking lot of the Central Market in the 5700 block of E. Lovers Lane.

A man in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue reported at 5:43 p.m. that a crook fraudulently opened several accounts, including from Synchrony Bank, CitiBank, and PayPal, in his name.

28 Saturday

Officers responded at 1:36 a.m. to a report of a burglar getting into Intercity Investments in the 4300 block of Westside Drive via a sliding door.

29 Sunday

Arrested at 8:31 p.m.: A 20-year-old accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Monday

Officers reported at 2:37 a.m. that four men were smoking marijuana in a Mustang in the 7000 block of Westchester Drive.

A woman reported at 1:18 p.m. that a check was cashed for services that weren’t provided in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.

Officers responded at 4:17 p.m. to a report that a woman was assaulted by a family member in the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue.

A man reported at 5:40 p.m. that a thief took a trailer with a pressure washer attached from a parking garage in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue.

25 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:58 a.m.: A 29-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4400 block of Windsor Parkway.

Arrested at 9:29 a.m.: A 28-year-old man accused of evading arrest in the 4400 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

26 Thursday

A man reported at 4:39 p.m. that a thief took his Chevrolet Colorado from a parking lot in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

29 Sunday

A man reported at 2:29 p.m. that a thief took a firearm and possibly other items from two GMC Yukons in the 3800 block of Centenary Drive.