GALLERY: Drake’s Hollywood VIP Opening

A set of socialites gathered in the Bluffview neighborhood of Dallas to celebrate the grand opening of Vandelay Hospitality’s newest restaurant & lounge, Drake’s Hollywood, on Dec. 6.

Upon entering through the tufted red leather doors, the well-dressed group gathered around the bar for cocktail hour, sipping on Drake’s’ staple ice-cold martinis and browsing its impressive Los Angeles inspired cocktail list.

Drinks in hand, the crowd soon made its way to plush leather booths for dinner. On each table, a Drake’s branded disposable camera was provided for guests to document their own evening revelries. The martinis continued to flow, and soon each table was filled with noshes, “Melrose” pizzas, steaks, caviar served with blinis, and other selections from Drake’s’ fun menu. During the after-party hosted in the lounge, more friends filled the sexy, low-lit space while DJ JT Donaldson kept the spirits lively until 2am.

The evening’s guests included Vandelay Hospitality CEO Hunter Pond and Lauren Pond, Vandelay Hospitality partner Matthew McClain and La Vie Style House co-founder Lindsey McClain, Vandelay Hospitality partner Kyle Brooks, NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Nick Sunderman, Ray Washburne, Amy and Wade Havins, NFL reporter Jane Slater, Bela and Chase Cooley, Cover Swim designer Lisa Moore, Dina Arnott, artist Anais Nussbaumer and Payton Harris, Sami Abboud, Highland Park florist Patricio Rivera.

(Photo Courtesy Bruno & Renato Rimach)