Things To Do: January Edition

Tech The Halls!

When: Dec. 21 – Jan. 6

Where: Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Cost: Included with the price of museum admission

Come to the Perot and experience the tech side. The museum will be having tech-themed activities such as augmented reality (AR), robot hockey, polar pulleys, coat designing, and snowflake races, plus chats with paleontologists as they unearth Arctic dinosaur fossils. Visit perotmuseum.org for more information.

Lone Star Christmas

When: Until Jan. 5

Where: Gaylord Texan

Cost: Ticket prices vary

The Gaylord Texan’s annual Lone Star Christmas includes many festivities such as ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Snow Tubing, Merry Snoopy Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Traditions, Breakfast with Charlie Brown & Friends, Gingerbread Decorating Corner, and Ice Skating! Guests can also enjoy more than 2 million Christmas lights decorating the resort. For more information and tickets, visit www.christmasatgaylordtexan.com.

The Trains at Northpark

When: Until Jan. 5, 2020

Where: NorthPark Center

Cost: $7 for adults, $4 for children (2-12) and senior citizens (65+), children under 2 are free

Since 1987, the Trains at Northpark has helped more than 39,000 families by raising more than $13 million for Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Every year, the largest miniature train exhibit has featured recreations of notable cities such as Dallas, New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. While making rounds Christmas shopping, bring the children in to see this exhibit. For tickets and more information, visit www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com.

Day 1 Dallas

When: Jan. 1

Where: Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Embassy Suites Convention Center, Frisco

Cost: $5 for everyone 2+

Historically held in Fair Park in Dallas, Day 1 Dallas is moving to Frisco. From 3 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy classic fair activities: magic acts, bounce houses, games, and activities, face painting, live bands, and fireworks. This event benefits Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit educational and therapeutic center for homeless children and their families in Dallas. For more information, visit www.Day1Dallas.com.