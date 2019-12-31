Best of 2019: Park Cities Moms Chat It Up in the Bubble Lounge

Editor’s note: As 2019 turns into 2020, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at some of our best and biggest stories of the year. This look at the Park Cities mom-helmed Bubble Lounge podcast was one of those stories.

Truer words couldn’t have been spoken than what was recently overheard in the Bubble Lounge: “There’s always a story to tell if you’re listening.”

Two moms with their ears to the ground are dishing all things Park Cities on an up-and-coming weekly podcast that over the past year has garnered more than 6,000 streams.

Launched last October by Martha Jackson and Nellie Sciutto, the Bubble Lounge highlights locals with a story to tell and topics that range from where to go when your daughter needs help crafting the perfect sorority rush package to confessions of football moms – and they do it all with one heck of a contrasting spirit.

Read more here.