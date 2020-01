On Nov. 14, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, DIFFA/Dallas, hosted its 24th Holiday Wreath Collection at Trade Mart to ring in the holiday season with a “Naughty or Nice? Why Decide!” themed event.

The holiday spirit was in full swing at this year’s soiree. Guests mixed and mingled amongst over 100 one-of-a-kind wreaths and curated accessories displayed beautifully throughout the elaborately decorated space.

(Photos by Luis Martinez)