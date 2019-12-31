Scots Kick Off Season With Tournament

Highland Park’s soccer teams hope to have a happy new year when they host the annual Scot Classic tournament this week at Highlander Stadium.

The three-day event, which runs Thursday through Saturday, will feature boys and girls games in a round-robin format, with each team playing once each day.

The Highland Park girls will begin their defense of the Class 5A state title at 11:40 a.m. Thursday against Cedar Park. The HP boys will play their first game under new head coach Salvador Richie at 5:10 p.m. Thursday against Adamson.

The girls field includes Mansfield Lake Ridge, Plano East, Rockwall, Midlothian, San Antonio Alamo Heights, and Mansfield Legacy. Other boys teams include Midlothian, Waco, Richardson, and Wylie. A full tournament schedule is below.

THURSDAY (Jan. 2)

Girls games

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Plano East, 8 a.m.

Mansfield Legacy vs. Rockwall, 9:50 a.m.

Highland Park vs. Cedar Park, 11:40 a.m.

Midlothian vs. Alamo Heights, 3:20 p.m.

Boys games

Midlothian vs. Waco, 1:30 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Adamson, 5:10 p.m.

Richardson vs. Wylie, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY (Jan. 3)

Girls games

Mansfield Legacy vs. Plano East, 8 a.m.

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Alamo Heights, 9:50 a.m.

Cedar Park vs. Rockwall, 11:40 a.m.

Highland Park vs. Midlothian, 1:30 p.m.

Boys games

Highland Park vs. Midlothian, 3:20 p.m.

Richardson vs. Waco, 5:10 p.m.

Adamson vs. Wylie, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY (Jan. 4)

Girls games

Plano East vs. Alamo Heights, 8 a.m.

Cedar Park vs. Mansfield Legacy, 9:50 a.m.

Highland Park vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 11:40 a.m.

Midlothian vs. Rockwall, 1:30 p.m.

Boys games

Midlothian vs. Wylie, 3:20 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Waco, 5:10 p.m.

Adamson vs. Richardson, 7 p.m.