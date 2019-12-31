Scots Kick Off Season With Tournament
Highland Park’s soccer teams hope to have a happy new year when they host the annual Scot Classic tournament this week at Highlander Stadium.
The three-day event, which runs Thursday through Saturday, will feature boys and girls games in a round-robin format, with each team playing once each day.
The Highland Park girls will begin their defense of the Class 5A state title at 11:40 a.m. Thursday against Cedar Park. The HP boys will play their first game under new head coach Salvador Richie at 5:10 p.m. Thursday against Adamson.
The girls field includes Mansfield Lake Ridge, Plano East, Rockwall, Midlothian, San Antonio Alamo Heights, and Mansfield Legacy. Other boys teams include Midlothian, Waco, Richardson, and Wylie. A full tournament schedule is below.
THURSDAY (Jan. 2)
Girls games
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Plano East, 8 a.m.
Mansfield Legacy vs. Rockwall, 9:50 a.m.
Highland Park vs. Cedar Park, 11:40 a.m.
Midlothian vs. Alamo Heights, 3:20 p.m.
Boys games
Midlothian vs. Waco, 1:30 p.m.
Highland Park vs. Adamson, 5:10 p.m.
Richardson vs. Wylie, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY (Jan. 3)
Girls games
Mansfield Legacy vs. Plano East, 8 a.m.
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Alamo Heights, 9:50 a.m.
Cedar Park vs. Rockwall, 11:40 a.m.
Highland Park vs. Midlothian, 1:30 p.m.
Boys games
Highland Park vs. Midlothian, 3:20 p.m.
Richardson vs. Waco, 5:10 p.m.
Adamson vs. Wylie, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY (Jan. 4)
Girls games
Plano East vs. Alamo Heights, 8 a.m.
Cedar Park vs. Mansfield Legacy, 9:50 a.m.
Highland Park vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 11:40 a.m.
Midlothian vs. Rockwall, 1:30 p.m.
Boys games
Midlothian vs. Wylie, 3:20 p.m.
Highland Park vs. Waco, 5:10 p.m.
Adamson vs. Richardson, 7 p.m.