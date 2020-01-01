Best of 2019: RIP, Big Pecan

Although Highland Park began fretting about the health of the Big Pecan at the corner of Armstrong and Preston well before this year (indeed, an arborist let the town know the then-150-year-old tree was in serious decline back in June 2018), 2019 was the year the town was once and for all faced with saying goodbye to the tree.

By October, it was known that the tree would not be around for Christmas, and by the end of the month, the tree was felled. The wood was saved and earmarked for a commemorative project to be determined later, and by the time the annual tree-lighting took place, the tree beside the now-gone Big Pecan was ready to serve — and was deemed the “Landmark Tree.”

