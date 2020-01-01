GALLERY: Wild At Heart Raises $1 Million +

This year’s Zoo To Do: Wild at Heart fundraiser Nov. 2 saw about 700 guests come through the front gates of the Dallas Zoo.

They were welcomed by animal ambassadors including flamingos, an anteater, and penguins. The Phase Two after party included face-painting, carousel rides, networking, and cocktails. Proceeds from the event help support the Dallas Zoo’s dedication to providing the best animal care, deliver unique educational offerings, and strengthen its wildlife conservation efforts.

(Photos by Thomas Garza and Monika Normand)