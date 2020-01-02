Highland Park ISD Construction Updates

As the district’s fifth elementary school prepares to open next August, other projects across the district near completion.

The renovations and new construction are part of the $361.4 million bond package passed in 2015.

HYER ELEMENTARY

Superintendent Tom Trigg said garage walls are about 30% poured at Hyer Elementary, and the foundations for the south and east walls are in progress. The underground storm drainage pipe there is about 95% complete.

“We’ve made a lot of progress on Hyer Elementary,” Trigg said.

He said the Hyer Elementary School building is on schedule and set to open for the 2020-2021 school year.

MCCULLOCH INTERMEDIATE/

HIGHLAND PARK MIDDLE SCHOOL

The playground installation at McCulloch Intermediate/Highland Park Middle School is almost finished.

“Playground surfacing is in progress,” Trigg said.

Northwest addition at Highland Park High School

With work nearly finished, the basement and gymnastics spaces have been occupied and in use for weeks, “which is great,” Trigg said.

“All floors have been released for occupancy… The district is removing and re-installing the existing lockers in the new space.”

He said concrete work between the stadium and the new addition, as well as exterior landscaping, are still in progress and set for completion.

HIGHLAND PARK HIGH SCHOOL

RENOVATION

“Interior demolition work is nearing its completion and, most importantly, the fiber data, fire sprinkler, and plumbing lines have been relocated. The waterproofing for the exterior demo… is now complete; the exterior demolition where the new student entry is ongoing,” Trigg said.

MULTI-USE FACILITY

“All major steel has been erected, waterproofing on the exterior walls is ongoing, first and second-floor framing is complete,” Trigg said. “Exterior masonry at the pool is ongoing…The electrical room equipment is installed, and a conduit is being run.”

He said the building is on schedule to be finished in April 2020.

HIGHLANDER STADIUM

Lastly, Trigg said construction is set to start on the Highlander Stadium renovation project in the first quarter of 2020.