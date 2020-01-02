Police Investigating Sexual Assault Allegation Near SMU

Police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted near the SMU campus Jan. 1.

University officials report a woman, who’s not affiliated with the university, was walking west on Mockingbird Lane toward Hillcrest Avenue when she was sexually assaulted between 3 and 4 a.m. The assailant was described as wearing a dark hoodie.

Those with any information about it are asked to contact SMU police at 214-768-3333.

(Note: The Highland Park Department of Public Safety was initially contacted about this incident, but after it was determined the incident didn’t happen in Highland Park, they turned it over to SMU police.)