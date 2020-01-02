Stephan Pyles Announces Transition From Restaurant Ownership to Consulting

You’ve heard the news by now: Legendary Chef Stephan Pyles is closing his award-winning Flora Street Café and its in-restaurant restaurant, Fauna. Chef Pyles will focus his immense talents on consulting, his culinary tours and license agreements.

If you had the opportunity to dine at Flora Street, you know that every menu item was impeccably created and prepared by a well-trained and passionate staff. Fine dining is a tough gig in this town and Flora Street Café is one of the best we’ve ever had, it will be missed.

Chef Pyles will continue to be on the “food festival” circuit and will have pop-up dinners popping up soon. He has several concepts operating at D/FW International Airport, Love Field, Ventana by Buckner residential community and there’s even a Stampede 66 restaurant located within the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Allen. Stay tuned for more on that front … we haven’t heard the last of him.

Even though Flora Street Café is officially closed for business, the website is still live for now so go check it out here. It’s one of the most spectacular spaces in Dallas and we were lucky to have such a beautiful monument to design and hospitality located in the Arts District. Fortunately, Hall Arts Hotel is now open and is adjacent to Flora Street Café.

Hall Arts Hotel has a proper restaurant inside called Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge, so if you’re seeking an Arts District dinner and was counting on Flora Street Café, definitely consider Ellie’s.