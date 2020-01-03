Friday, January 3, 2020

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Park Cities Society 

GALLERY: Crystal Charity South American Ball

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , ,

Crystal Charity Ball event chair Pat McEvoy promised a lively, fun, elegant evening, and delivered on Dec. 7 with the South American Mosaic-themed affair at the Hilton Anatole.

Models dressed as animals greeted ballgoers to a night of music, auctions, and dancing, and a flower made of chocolate petals with a coffee-flavored center closed out dinner. The ball raised $6.8 million-plus for children’s charities.

(Photos by Dana Driensky and Holt Haynsworth)

You May Also Like

GALLERY: L.A. Fuess at Factory Six03

Staff Report 0

Fashionable Philanthropists

Lorelei Day 0

Cherish the Children Patron Party

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *