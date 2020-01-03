GALLERY: Crystal Charity South American Ball

Crystal Charity Ball event chair Pat McEvoy promised a lively, fun, elegant evening, and delivered on Dec. 7 with the South American Mosaic-themed affair at the Hilton Anatole.

Models dressed as animals greeted ballgoers to a night of music, auctions, and dancing, and a flower made of chocolate petals with a coffee-flavored center closed out dinner. The ball raised $6.8 million-plus for children’s charities.

(Photos by Dana Driensky and Holt Haynsworth)