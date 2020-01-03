Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Announces Officers, Board of Directors

Members of the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society recently announced their officers and board of directors.

The officers are Marla Boone, president; Polly McKeithen and Jana Paul, presidents-elect; Lauris Massa, secretary; Evan Baker, treasurer; and Venise Stuart, chairman.

Board of Directors: Cynthia Beaird, Chris Boyd, William Briggs, Lucinda Buford, Hon. Robert Clark, Glenda Cotner, Suzie Curnes, Sarah Hardin, Tish Key, Burton Rhodes, Mike Sanders, and the Hon. Joel Williams. Ex-Officio: Shelby Fuqua and Jane Fitch.

Home Tour Chairs: Sally Jones and Meg Boyd.

Luncheon Chair: Dan McKeithen.

Car Show Chair: Alex Jodry.

Membership in the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society is open to the public.

PCHPS membership benefits and activities for 2019-2020 year include: Three educational meetings, landmarking events honoring significant homes for architectural, historical, or restoration merit, holiday party in a historically significant home, the PCHPS annual spring home tour, the distinguished speaker luncheon, the fifth-annual classic and antique car show, and the July 4th parade.

Funds raised help preserve and maintain the Park Cities House at Dallas Heritage Village, support the new PCHPS archives at the University Park Library, fund the society’s landmarking initiatives, award scholarships to Highland Park High School graduating seniors planning to study architecture or history, and fund the distinguished chair for history at Highland Park High School.