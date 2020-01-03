Texas Women’s Foundation to Honor Six Women For Leadership, Service

Residents of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow are among the six recipients of the Texas Women’s Foundation’s 2020 Maura Women Helping Women award recently.

The award recognizes people who’ve positively impacted the lives of women and girls. Hockaday middle school science teacher Jennifer Stimpson, Blankenship Chance Consulting founder and CEO Dana Blankenship, who lives in Preston Hollow, Dallas CASA CEO Kathleen LaValle, and Gendercide Awareness Project founder Beverly Hill, who lives in the Park Cities, were among the women to be recognized at the leadership forum and awards dinner April 30.

Girls in Tech CEO and Tech Boss Lady author Adriana Gascoigne will be the keynote speaker for the dinner. Laura Maxwell of Frito-Lay and Nina Vaca of Pinnacle Group are co-chairs for the event.

“We are honored to celebrate these amazing women — each one exceptional in her own right —whose remarkable journeys and significant accomplishments are an inspiration to us all,” Texas Women’s Foundation CEO Roslyn Dawson Thompson said in a statement. “We are also excited to hear from Adriana Gascoigne, who very much lives up to her book title Tech Boss Lady, and who is a total game-changer through her global work to empower girls and women in the technology industry.”

There are more than 200 previous Maura award recipients.