Parish QB Stone Commits to Mustangs

Preston Stone could choose to go almost anywhere in the country to play college football. Instead, he intends to stay right at home.

The Parish Episcopal quarterback gave a verbal commitment to SMU on Saturday during a nationally televised announcement from the All-American Bowl in San Antonio — an all-star game in which he’ll likely compete next year.

Stone’s commitment is big news for the Mustangs, considering he is widely considered to be one of the top dual-threat quarterback recruits in the country in the 2021 class and had scholarship offers from dozens of major college programs. His other finalists were Texas, LSU, Penn State, and USC.

Stone said he’s had an affinity for SMU his entire life. His father, Ted, is an alum, and his older brother Parker — who graduated from Parish last year — currently is a walk-on receiver with the Mustangs.

“I’ve been ready. Dallas is my home. I love the city and I love SMU,” Stone told NBC. “I couldn’t be more excited.”

The resurgent Mustangs finished the season with a 10-3 record and fell to Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl. It was SMU’s first 10-win season since 1984.

Stone, a Park Cities resident, led Parish to the TAPPS Division I state title this season, when he tallied 3,229 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also ran for 817 yards and 11 scores.

Verbal commitments are non-binding. Stone cannot sign with SMU until December, after he wraps up his senior season at Parish.