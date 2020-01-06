Crime Reports Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PROBABLY NOT A HIGH-RATED DRIVER

A man reported at 2:58 p.m. Dec. 30 that he left his iPhone 11 in an Uber ride in the 3800 block of University Boulevard and tried unsuccessfully to chase the driver down, call his phone, and otherwise contact the driver.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Monday

A woman reported at 5:01 p.m. that she was driving her Mercedes coupe eastbound in the 4100 block of Armstrong Avenue and turning south onto Lakeside Drive when an irresponsible motorist hit the front left side of her car without stopping or leaving information.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:57 a.m.: a 26-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

3 Friday

Arrested at 1:28 p.m.: an 18-year-old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A woman reported at 6:38 p.m. that she found a Samsung Galaxy S7 phone in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway. The phone was turned in to police.

A woman reported at 9:05 p.m. that she found a backpack with a California driver’s license sitting on a bench while she was walking through Abbott Park in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue. The bag and wallet were turned in to police.

4 Saturday

Arrested at 8:51 p.m.: a 25-year-old man for warrants at University Boulevard and Airline Road.

5 Sunday

Lock your car: A man reported at 9:22 a.m. that he left his car unlocked in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue and returned to it to find a charger and a Carhartt jacket missing. A wrench was taken from a second vehicle.

Designer thief: Employees of the Balenciaga store in the Highland Park Village reported at 4:17 p.m. that a thief picked up two Ville top handle XXS purses, walked out of the store without paying, and reportedly left in a Ford sedan.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Monday

Arrested at 6:15 a.m.: A 33-year-old man for warrants in the 4100 block of Glenwick Lane.

A woman reported at 12:10 p.m. that a burglar got into an unlocked Mercedes SUV in the 3200 block of Colgate Avenue.

A woman reported at 3:17 p.m. that a thief took a bicycle from the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue a month ago.

2 Thursday

A man reported at 9:58 a.m. that an irresponsible motorist hit his parked Honda Civic in the 6800 block of Westchester Drive and left without leaving any information.

A woman reported at 4:58 p.m. that a thief took a Trek Roscoe bicycle from the 6000 block of Preston Road.

Bicycles Plus in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza reported at 5:02 p.m. that a thief took a Trek Verve bicycle from the store.

3 Friday

Arrested at 1:57 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue.

A boy reported at 3 p.m. that a thief took his Apple laptop and fled on foot from a Starbucks in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

4 Saturday

A man reported at 3:54 p.m. that a thief took an LS Giant bicycle from a porch in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue.

5 Sunday

A woman reported at 10:39 a.m. that a crook took her Land Rover with a Rolex, MacBook Air, and various designer clothing items inside from the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue.