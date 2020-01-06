Winspear Hosts One Night of Queen

One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, will perform for one night only at the Winspear Opera House in the downtown Dallas Arts District on Friday, March 6.

The rock band Queen has been touching audiences since 1970. Mullen has been a fan for just as long. His love of the band led to him doing his Freddy Mercury impression.

In 2000 his family entered him into the Granada TV show Stars in Their Eyes. After receiving a great outpouring of support from the television show he decided to create the show One Night of Queen and formed his band The Works.

They have performed over 150 shows a year in several different countries.

You will experience two hours of stage theatrics that will get you on your feet, organizers said, adding that for those who did not get to experience the real Mercury, this will be a close second.

Mullen will sing some of Queens greatest hits while backed by his live band, with the iconic Queen looks with the same flamboyant performance fans are accustomed to.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $69. To purchase tickets or for more information visit attpac.org.