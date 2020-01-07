Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Business 

Comerica Bank Hosts Book Drive at Snider Plaza Branch

Staff Report 0 Comments , , ,

Comerica Bank’s new Snider Plaza location will hold a book drive starting next week for Franklin Middle School.

The drive, which will take place Jan. 13 through the 24th, seeks new books of all genres. Franklin Middle School, which is a Dallas ISD school, welcomed hundreds of displaced Cary Middle School students after the latter school was destroyed by an EF3 tornado on Oct. 20.

Half of Cary’s student population went to Franklin, while the other half went to Medrano Middle School.

Tom Field Elementary, shuttered last year, became the new home for Walnut Hill Elementary, one of the three schools that received the most severe damage.

Thomas Jefferson High was relocated to the former Thomas Edison Middle School.

 

