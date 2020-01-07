GALLERY: Christkindlmarket Treasures

In the historic DeGolyer House elegantly decorated for the holidays, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden debuted “Christkindlmarket Treasures,” a collection from Junior League of Dallas members and Mary Templeton from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31.

Displayed together for the first time, the Dallas Arboretum showcases more than 500 nativities, angels and nutcrackers, wooden Santas and Christmas trees. Each room in this historic home showcased a collection of treasures typically found in European Christmas markets. The elaborate décor provided a unique and magnificent experience for guests to enjoy daily.

(Photo courtesy)