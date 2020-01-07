Highland Park Village Opens Expanded Brunello Cucinelli Boutique

Brunello Cucinelli’s Highland Park Village location recently expanded to more than double its previous size.

The Italian luxury fashion brand offers menswear, women’s clothes, and accessories. The Highland Park Village boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, according to Brunello Cucinelli’s website.

“We expanded (the boutique) to 3,484 square feet and updated it to the most current design,” Brunello Cucinelli spokeswoman Francesca Pittaluga said.

Pittaluga said a re-opening event is in the works for March, but details aren’t available as of press time.

For more information, contact the store at 214-520-9500.