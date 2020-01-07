New Year’s Resolution: Break Free of All This Stuff

Mother’s vintage china that the kids don’t want. His bowling shoes. How long ago did he quit the league?

The old filing cabinet full of warranties for products replaced long ago.

These are only a fraction of the contents of our garages, spare bedrooms, and closets.

Where did it all come from?

We remodel rooms, the children move in and out, we inherit Aunt Sally’s antiques, and we can’t bear to part with those sentimental knickknacks gathering dust and sending pangs of guilt every time we think of disposing of them.

Postponing the purge — a tempting yet ineffective decision — results in overflowing, unsightly homes, garages, or offsite storage units sitting idle for years and costing a small fortune.

Before downsizing, we must ask ourselves some crucial questions:

Do we really need all this stuff?

Have these items outlived their purpose?

Can I afford to postpone dealing with treasures that are transforming to burdens?

Am I comfortable with family members — or even strangers — going through my things if I am one day unable?

And here’s another critical question: Is now the time to break free — free of all this stuff?

Let this New Year be a time to be good to you and take action. Decide to cut ties and free up time, money, and energy to enjoy today without the burdens and clutter of the past.