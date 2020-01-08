Camp Opens on The Hill, Ready for Playtime

It’s not just a toy store. No, Camp, by design, is thousands of square feet of entertainment, toys, and playtime – and the latest store opened on The Hill last month.

The new Dallas location is the first Texas location, and offers a blend of play and product for kids and families, with rotating themes. The 13,000-square-foot store feels like summer camp, and plays like summer camp, too.

The grand opening on Dec. 19 gave many the first chance to try the concept.

“With the help of CAMP Counselors, grand opening guests were shown through the Magic Door and into the BaseCAMP-themed play area,” the company said. “With a waterfall, lake and dock, radio room, disco cabin, bunk room, nature trails, toy ponies, and an old-fashioned station wagon, the immersive experience brought back all of the nostalgia and magic of summer camp.”

The store boasts a canteen area in the front, the Magic Door that leads into an interactive space, and plenty of activities on a daily basis. Now that the store is open, guests can become members and get updates on new events and other perks. Some special activities require a paid ticket.

“A mix of toys, games, books, and more were strategically sprinkled throughout – all meant to be touched and played with by little hands,” the company said of the grand opening. “Guests also enjoyed treats from Bird Bakery, complete with cookies printed with the CAMP logo as takeaway gifts.”

CAMP’s CMO and Co-Founder, Tiffany Markofsky, greeted notable guests in attendance, such as ​Missy Rogers Peck, Lynsey Eaton, Liza Schlitt, and Sarah Fay Egan.

Miss the grand opening? In conjunction with the movie Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., the store is offering free in-store activities on Jan. 8, 9, 14, and 16, where children will be able to make Dolittle animal dioramas. Free tickets can be obtained at the Camp website.

To see more about the Dallas location at The Hill at 9830 North Central Expressway, click here.